Volunteer High School Live Updates: After a ‘Emergency Situation,’ students are being evacuated.

On Tuesday morning, all schools in Hawkins County, Tennessee, between Surgoinsville and east Hawkins County, were put on lockdown.

The cause for the lockdown was not revealed, but Hawkins County Schools said in a statement that a “emergency situation” was underway at Volunteer High School and that kids were being relocated to the National Guard Armory “out of an abundance of caution.”

“At this time, our primary concern is for the safety of our kids and staff; please keep out of the area to give law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area,” the message added.

WCYB 5 reported that law enforcement and emergency vehicles were present on the Volunteer High School campus.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.