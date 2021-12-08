Vishal Garg is a better CEO. ‘I Blundered the Execution,’ says ‘Sorry’ after mass firing over Zoom.

After laying off 900 employees on a Zoom call, Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, apologized, stating he “blundered the execution.”

Garg notified employees of the mortgage lender company that they were being laid off in a one-way video chat last week, just weeks before the Christmas, generating outrage.

He later accused several of the fired employees of “stealing” from their coworkers and customers by working barely two hours per day.

In a letter to employees, Garg has apologized for how he handled the layoffs, saying that the manner he communicated the news “made a terrible situation worse.”

“I want to apologize for how I handled the layoffs last week,” Garg wrote in the letter, which was shared by an employee on Blind, an anonymous professional social network, and on Better’s website.

“I didn’t demonstrate the appropriate level of respect and appreciation for those who were impacted and their contributions to Better. I made the choice to lay people off, but I botched the execution in expressing it. I embarrassed you by doing so.

“I recognize that the way I delivered the news aggravated an already difficult situation. I apologize terribly and pledge to learn from this experience and do more to be the leader you expect me to be.

“At Better, your devotion, concentration, and skill are critical to the significant work we’re doing to help our customers around the country unlock the value, joy, and opportunity of homeownership. I’m incredibly appreciative for what you’re doing for the customers we serve.” “I believe in you, I believe in Better, and I believe that by working together, we can make homeownership better together,” he concluded before signing off. Better.com was contacted for more information.

Garg told the terminated employees during the Zoom call announcing the layoffs that the cuts were vital for the firm’s existence, despite the fact that the company had recently received a $750 million capital infusion.

“If you’re on this call, you’re part of this unfortunate group of people that are being laid off,” he explained. “Your job with us has been terminated with immediate effect.” In a later post on Blind, Garg accused some of the sacked employees of being sluggish. Fortune received confirmation from him. This is a condensed version of the information.