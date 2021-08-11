Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer says the Prince Andrew case will be heard by a jury.

According to her lawyer, any “obstacles” erected by Queen Elizabeth II’s son in the way of Prince Andrew’s sexual assault accuser would be overcome.

Virginia Giuffre’s allegations of sexual assault and battery by the prince by Jeffrey Epstein “will go before a jury,” David Boies told ITV News.

It comes after she filed a legal suit in New York, alleging that Epstein and his former companion Ghislaine Maxwell lent her to Prince Andrew for sex, and that she was afraid of death or damage if she refused.

The prince has not yet responded to the legal case, but he has previously refuted the claims leveled against him.

“This case will go to a jury,” Boies told ITV. “The jurisdiction of the federal courts in New York, I believe, is unquestionable, because the conduct occurred in New York.”

“This lawsuit is not going away,” he added. I’m not going anywhere, and Virginia Giuffre isn’t going anywhere, either.

“This case will go on, and whatever roadblocks they try to erect in our way, we will defeat whenever this matter reaches the courtroom.”

His caution comes after Prince Andrew accompanied the Queen to Balmoral for the first time since Prince Philip’s death in April.

The Queen landed on Monday, only hours before Giuffre filed her case in New York, and the news broke late that evening in the United Kingdom.

Following a car crash BBC interview in which he revealed he stayed at Epstein’s residence after the financier’s criminal conviction for soliciting a minor because he intended to finish the acquaintance in person, Prince Andrew retired from public life in November 2019.

“It was a convenient spot to stay,” the Duke told host Emily Maitlis. I mean, I’ve gone through this in my head a million times.

“At the end of the day, with all the benefit of hindsight, it was unquestionably the wrong thing to do.

“But at the time, I felt that was the honorable and proper thing to do, and I completely admit that my judgment was probably skewed by my tendency to be overly honorable, but that’s the way it is.”

"On one occasion, Prince Andrew sexually molested [Giuffre] in London at Maxwell's home," according to a court filing this week.