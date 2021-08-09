Virginia County has begun the process of renaming highways that have the names of Confederate generals.

According to the Associated Press, Virginia’s Fairfax County has begun the process of removing roadway names inspired by Confederate generals or other battle relics.

The effort is focusing on the Lee and Lee-Jackson Highways in Fairfax, which are named after generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Loudoun County, Virginia, has requested for public input on renaming John Mosby and Harry Byrd Highways, which are named after a Confederate cavalry leader and a politician from the twentieth century, respectively, who spearheaded opposition to school desegregation.

The operation focuses on a tiny location inside a larger network of Confederate relics. According to a database maintained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, about 2,300 roads, schools, and monuments with Confederate names may be found in 23 states.

According to the Associated Press, only around 400 of the 2,300 Confederate monikers have been stripped and replaced in recent years.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Beau Fitzpatrick, a homeowner of Mottrom Drive, was surprised to learn that his street is named for a Confederate soldier.

“Really? He was alluding to the Mott’s brand of apple goods when he added, “I always imagined it was called after an apple, or apple juice.”

In reality, Mottrom Dulany Ball, a captain in the Fairfax cavalry who was among the first Confederate leaders taken prisoner during the Civil War, has a street named after him in McLean, Virginia, not far from the nation’s capital. After the war, he became a Republican and eventually a founding father of Alaska.

Last year, a Fairfax County board charged with uncovering forgotten Confederate names uncovered Mottrom Drive amid a slew of side streets. Northern Virginia, which witnessed some of the Civil War’s bloodiest battles and was an undisputed part of the South for decades, is today one of the wealthiest regions in the country, with dwindling ties to its Southern past.

The trend began in northern Virginia in 2017, some years before the most recent round of name changes. The former J.E.B. Stuart High School in Fairfax County, which was named after the Confederate general, is now known as Justice High.

The counties, on the other hand, are adopting a different approach to the many minor streets throughout the region that also bear Confederate names. This is a condensed version of the information.