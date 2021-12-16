Viral videos show the devastation caused by tornadoes that ripped through the United States.

Following the devastation caused by tornadoes that ripped across six states in the United States, many took to TikTok to share their own stories and the aftermath of the fatal and severe storms.

A tornado warning can be heard in the background of one mother’s video as she gathers her children to find a safe space in the house, an unsettling sound reminiscent of a freight train can be heard in another camera, and the debris left behind can be seen in yet another video.

Tornadoes ripped over Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee late Friday and early Saturday. According to preliminary reports, one tornado may have touched down for more than 230 miles and made its way into Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky, according to the Washington Newsday.

At least 74 individuals have died in Kentucky alone, but many more are still missing.

Drew Taylor’s Instagram, @drewtaylor official, posted multiple videos detailing his experiences during the storms. One of his movies was shot inside his home in Nashville, Tennessee, and has approximately 4 million views. The strong gusts could be heard, and viewers got a taste of what the weather was like outdoors.

“OK, I need everybody to get down and be comfortable,” someone can be heard saying in a video on Taylor’s account filmed at the same time as the original video but from a different angle.

The sound the winds generated in the film astounded viewers.

One viewer said, “That sound is paralyzing.”

“This is the first time I could actually hear what [they]meant by freight train!” exclaimed one observer.

Another commenter remarked that the sound of the winds makes them afraid of tornadoes.

They commented, “The sound actually is like a monster [making]noises and roaring.”

Taylor followed up with another video a few days later, in which he travelled to Mayfield, Kentucky, bringing food and water for the locals. He also asked people to donate to the rescue efforts if they could.

"The devastation there," he remarked, "was unbelievable." "It's unlike anything I've ever seen. It seemed as if a bomb had gone off." Katie, a TikTok user from Nashville, sent a video to her TikTok account @theycalluswild