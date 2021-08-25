Viral TikTok explains why $2 million is a ‘relatively’ low amount in the United States.

Over 4 million people have watched a viral video in which a man explains how $2 million is “relatively” little money in the United States.

In the video, John Russell, a self-described “rumpled populist and Ohio Valley local news badass,” tries to show how the middle class in the United States barely exists, and how taxing the affluent doesn’t always imply taxing the people we consider “rich.” Rather, he claims, we should tax the billionaires.

John Russell’s TikTok was posted six days ago and has received a lot of criticism as well as support from those who believe that taxing the wealthy does not always imply taxing the top 1% of Americans.

Russell remarks at the start of the video, “If you have $2 million, you’re kind of poor, comparatively speaking.” Russell creates a graphic to demonstrate his point using a regular sheet of graph paper.

Russell draws a line to symbolize a person with no money and a line at the top of the page to represent Jeff Bezos’ $190 billion on the graph paper, with each square representing $5 billion.

Russell draws a line at the zero-dollar mark and says, “Here’s you.” “Give or take a couple hundred thousand dollars in net worth, statistically.”

“This is where the ‘1%’ begins, right above you with a net worth of at least $4.5 million.” Russell then adds Kanye West’s net worth of $6.5 billion to the equation. He claims that “most renowned people are not as wealthy as Kanye.” “Take, for example, Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Jay Z, Floyd Mayweather, LeBron James, Kylie Jenner, Mark Cuban, the guy from The Wolf of Wall Street… and every politician you’ve ever heard of, with the exception of Michael Bloomberg.”

Russell draws a line to indicate Bloomberg’s net worth of $55 billion dollars. Bloomberg’s line is closer to the “broke” line than it is to Jeff Bezos’ $190 billion line. “Michael Bloomberg, who, at $55 billion, is far closer to having no money at all than Jeff Bezos,” Russell explains.

