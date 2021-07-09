Viewers Watch a ‘Unhealthy Amount’ of ‘Satisfying’ Drywall Videos on the Internet.

On the internet, viewers watch a “unhealthy amount” of “satisfying” drywall videos.

Although the internet might be a hotspot for strange interests, this strange preoccupation isn’t as rare as you might expect. TikTok is a drywall connoisseur.

Drywalling is a common home construction process in the United States, and owing to one TikTok account, viewers are familiar with it as a fascinating procedure. In fact, films of drywall restoration are routinely shared on the famous “Oddly Satisfying” Subreddit, where they can receive thousands of votes.

Videos of the technique have gone viral on TikTok, with user @putch8 consistently receiving millions of views. On June 20, the 21-year-old shared a video of himself plugging holes with’mud’ during the dry walling process, which has garnered over 37 million views.

A drywall finisher from Montana fills and covers the screws left in during the drywalling process with joint compound in this video. In recent years, “satisfying” films that appear to hit the mark have enchanted the internet.

“I could watch this forever,” one viewer commented.

“I watched this an unhealthy amount of times,” said another.

@putch8

The weekend is about to begin for me. #fyp#mud#drywall#putch8#satisfying#smooth#work#construction#art#foryou#4u

user8177630004248 user8177630004248 user8177630004248 user8177630004248 user8177630004248 user8177630004248 user8177630004248

Other TikTok videos show him using a creative gizmo to speed up the work, which has caught people’ interest, with one film collecting over 11 million views. Some of the films show him spreading mud around gaps in a wonderful circular pattern, while others focus on his technique.

On a regular basis, @putch8 uploads his much-requested videos of him scraping paint from a bucket. He scrapes the paint from the bucket’s edges with a scraper tool in the video, occasionally adding things like screws or even sprinkles for added design.

@putch8

Who says you need a round putty knife?

#drywall#fyp#putch8#work#foryou#satisfying#art#knife

user8177630004248 user8177630004248 user8177630004248 user8177630004248 user8177630004248 user8177630004248 user8177630004248

While the videos are amusing in and of itself, they also give young viewers with information about the trade and future job opportunities.

“You see, I genuinely want this job, but I know I don’t have or want the skills required.” The following is a condensed version of the data.