Viewers can ‘speed up’ Jesus’ return by donating to the Telethon, according to the pastor.

Jesse Duplantis, a televangelist from Louisiana, has come under fire for comments he made during Victorython, a four-day live television event he organized last week. “This year’s main focus will be establishing new, state-of-the-art VICTORY studios,” according to the event’s website. Kenneth Copeland Ministries sponsors the Victory Network, a faith-based television network. According to the International Business Times, Copeland was named the richest pastor in the world in 2020, with a net worth of $300 million.

Duplantis made headlines in early September after being chastised for not doing enough to assist hurricane Ida victims.

According to NBC News, one of the hardest impacted locations by the storm was St. Charles Parish, which includes Duplantis’ Covenant Church. According to NBC, Duplantis and his wife said in a video posted to the ministry’s Facebook page that they had given away $100,000 worth of generators and that “rumors” that they were not helping were “a lot of malarkey.”

Duplantis stated during a recent televised event that he believes Jesus has not yet returned because people are not donating enough money.

“I honestly believe this—the reason Jesus hasn’t come is because people aren’t giving the way God told them to give,” he stated in a video recording of the event that has since gone viral. “When you understand, you can speed up the time.”

In the video, Duplantis, who owns a private plane, also mentions his multi-millionaire status.

The Christian Post reported in 2018 that Duplantis faced controversy after asking for donations to help pay for the $54 million plane. In response to the criticism, he clarified that he was not seeking monetary donations, but rather that others join him in trusting that God will supply him with the plane. Money claimed at the time that his net worth was estimated to be $50 million.

Duplantis would not be the first to own a private jet, and he and Copeland both stated years ago that their private jets were more than just for convenience. They gave the preachers the freedom to talk freely about God while flying, which they wouldn’t be able to do on a commercial jet, according to Money.

“I truly believe this if people would dial this number and leave a message. This is a condensed version of the information.