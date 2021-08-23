Viewers are “terrified” after seeing a rare video of a lit-up dark ride at Disney World.

The latest Disney World video to become viral online is a resurrected video of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster with lights on, with viewers calling it “scary.”

@everythingdisney133, a TikTok user who often provides vintage footage of the parks and updates, posted the video. However, this time, a video of Disney’s famed Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster with the lights switched on has gone viral, garnering over one million likes.

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster debuted in 2002, and the ride begins inside a “Hollywood music studio,” where guests can watch footage of Aerosmith wrapping up a recording session and heading out to a concert on the orders of their manager.

In a hurry, guests speed across LA’s freeways, stopping at Hollywood landmarks in a super-stretch limo while listening to Aerosmith. Two rollover loops and one corkscrew are included in the trip.

The video, which the TikToker labeled as “unique,” shows a full view of the trip. The lights are normally turned off, so each bend and twist is surprising. Viewers can now see how the ride operates and how the overlapping tracks appear. The ride’s confinement to the indoors is also clearly seen in the footage.

Although the video went viral thanks to @everythingdisnye133, it was originally shared by YouTube user O Forbes, who is either a rollercoaster metal worker or a quality control inspector.

The video was taken from Train #2 in 2013, and it was the first test after the ride had been renovated, hence the choice to keep the lights on.

The video didn’t gain as much traction as the TikTok repost, with only 13,000 views, and the reactions weren’t as strong.

The film upset TikTok users, with one commenting, “Disney rides with lights on that aren’t allowed to have lights on horrify me for some reason.”

Another viewer noted, “Rollercoasters with the lights on are genuinely horrifying.”

The majority, on the other hand, remarked on how much slower the ride appeared to be as a result of the lights. “It appears to be slow on video, but it isn’t when you’re actually doing it. One user said, “It seems like 6382727mph.”

