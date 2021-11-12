Viewers are divided after seeing a viral video of a woman being thrown to the pavement by a security guard.

A woman was thrown down the pavement by a security officer at a bar in Detroit, Michigan, according to a now-viral TikTok video. Since it was released on Monday, the video by user @mikeyp93 on TikTok has received over 740,000 views.

While it’s unclear what happened before the video began, a security guard can be seen warning a girl not to enter. The security guy took his entire body and forced the woman down to the sidewalk after what appeared to be her picking her foot up to climb over the rope.

“Security guard managing females at a level two bar and rooftop in downtown Detroit! I’m going to keep re-posting this until something happens! It’s absolutely revolting, “the video’s caption stated.

The security agent can be heard telling the woman to “go” while she is lying on the pavement in the video.

The woman did not kick the security guard, according to @mikeyp93, but her foot was raised because she was attempting to step over the rope to get back in line. He also stated that the woman behind her was talking “sh*t” to the security personnel, not the one in front of her.

Others in the comments, on the other hand, stated that it appeared like the woman had kicked the security guard. Others claimed that the woman was “openly confrontational” and appeared to be about to attack the guard, and that he handled the situation “fully.” “I don’t blame him in the least,” one user said.

Another person said, “As a former bouncer, he is in the right.” “Literally, his responsibility is to maintain ‘law and order’ in said location.” Some commenters, however, believed the altercation went too far and that the security guy should not have touched the woman.

A user said, “He had no reason to touch her so violently.” “It’s not his duty to do that.” Apart from closing time, the most prevalent cause for customers being booted out of bars, according to Bevspot authors, is harassment of another customer or guest. According to Bevspot, persons who were severely inebriated accounted for only roughly 12% of those who were ejected out of clubs.

In order to avoid triggering, Bevspot also suggested that when kicking individuals out of a pub, a person with high authority should do so. This is a condensed version of the information.