Viewed 12 million times. Dog’s Hilariously Guilty Reaction to Knocking Over Plant

If given the chance, dogs may be rambunctious animals, escaping, eating anything in sight, and destroying up the house.

Our pets grovel for forgiveness when they realize they’ve done wrong, yet they’re just as excellent at making a mess as they are in their remorse.

That was the case with Storm, a Doberman who reacted so guiltily to a plant pot being knocked over that he might as well have surrendered to the cops.

Amberly Zamora, Storm’s owner, posted a humorous video on her TikTok account, @amberlyzamora, catching Storm’s amusing reaction.

Zamora, who is said to be from Missouri, begins with filming one of her Dobermans, Zia, who appears to be quite shifty, in the clip below.

She can be heard in the background of the video saying, “Zia, was it you?” Zia. “Did you take her out?”

Zia shifts uncomfortably, whining, with her ears back. She keeps glancing to her right while she makes little sounds and gestures to the side.

Zamora then pans over to where Zia was staring, passing a shattered hand on the floor with earth strewn on it. She disclosed the shrub’s name in the video captions: “Pam the palm.”

Storm, her second Doberman, is standing near the crime scene and stopped as Zamora screams out his name.

“Did it happen to be Storm? Did you knock Pam down, Storm? Was it you who did it?” As the canine amusingly tip-toes past, traveling at a snail’s pace, she inquires.

Since its release at the end of August, the video has received over 12 million views, with Zamora captioning it, “Let’s take a vote.” Who was the perpetrator? “Will it be Zia or Storm?”

@amberlyzamora

Let’s put this to a vote. Who was the perpetrator? Storm or Zia? #troublemakers #doberman #dobie #dobermans of tiktok #guilty #pamthepalm #petsoftiktok Amberly Zamora’s original sound

There has been an outpouring of support for Storm as the perpetrator, with many agreeing that he couldn’t appear any more guilty if he tried. They also mentioned Zia’s proclivity for “snitching.”

“Zia absolutely put Storm under the bus,” Lusa Larson said.

“That dog is a snitch,” Glamzilla concurred.

“Storm is moving in slow motion, therefore it doesn’t exist,” Pollypocketsy joked. It wasn’t Storm, I can assure you.”

“Clearly, that wasn’t Storm. Yes, she is. This is a condensed version of the information.