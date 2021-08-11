View the World’s Largest Gathering of Twins, where matching outfits are “recommended.”

Thousands of multiples descended on the appropriately called town of Twinsburg, Ohio, for the world’s largest gathering of twins.

Since 1976, the Twins Days festival has brought together 1,687 registered sets of twins and multiples for a three-day celebration over the weekend.

Every year, the subject of the yearly event changes, and in 2021, it was the “roaring twinties,” with flapper females, steam punk looks, and jazz-inspired outfits. Noah’s Ark, double vision, and two-player video games were among the previous themes.

The celebration was documented in clips submitted to the TikTok account Twinfest, which is hosted by sisters Ruby and Veronica and is billed as the World’s Largest Annual Gathering of Twins by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The largest turnout was 2,798 sets in 1995, with last year’s event being canceled owing to the COVID outbreak.

On Facebook, a video from the first day of the festival received more than five million views, prompting numerous inquiries. “It’s the world’s largest assembly of twins!” exclaims one participant. “There are twins everywhere,” claimed the voice-over in the video.

“Twins Days celebration is located in Twinsburg, Ohio,” the sisters added in a follow-up video. It takes place every year on the first weekend in August. Attendance is open to people of all ages and backgrounds. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival is open to the public. Lookalike contests, fair games, entertainment presentations, a beer garden, and more are all on the schedule.”

Fraternal twins, as well as mixed genders, multiples, and twins who have lost a sibling, are permitted. The weekend is available to the public, while Friday is a private celebration for twins and their families.

More clips published to the account recorded the 1920s-themed costumes, march, and celebrations, with the original available here.

“Twins can participate in research initiatives during the Twins Days festival. “Compensation ranged from cash and gift cards to free products,” according to one video, which filmed a booth dedicated to odor research and another for the “genetic foundation of skin illness in twin pairs.”

“A few twins days lewks,” two sisters from Maine said of their attire for the three-day celebration. Even with fraternals, matching clothing are desirable but not required.”

Veronica, a healthcare worker. This is a condensed version of the information.