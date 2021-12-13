Videos Show Tornado Damage in Kentucky, including flattened homes and downed trees.

Videos of the severe tornado damage in Kentucky this past weekend show flattened homes and downed trees.

Drone footage was used in two films provided to YouTube by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Louisville to show tornado damage in Bowling Green and near Saloma.

Aerial footage from above Bowling Green shows dozens of damaged homes and trees that have fallen across many blocks. Some homes appear to have been partially demolished, while others look to have been completely destroyed by the tornado. The footage also shows a number of damaged automobiles.

Today’s drone footage from a storm damage check in Bowling Green, Kentucky. NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 13, 2021 https://t.co/EAgsr6S7ry The second drone footage, recorded north of Saloma, shows equally widespread destruction, including hundreds of trees that have been leveled by the tornado. There are also a number of homes that have been destroyed.

Drone footage from today’s storm damage inspection in Saloma, Kentucky. This tornado has an EF-3 preliminary rating. https://t.co/ujGAsxXTgM — National Weather Service NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) is a local news organization based in Louisville, Kentucky. 13th of December, 2021 According to the National Weather Service, a cluster of tornadoes tracked through six states over the weekend, including one in Paducah, Kentucky, that was at least three-quarters of a mile wide. The tornado was classified as an EF-3 by the weather service, which means it had wind speeds of up to 160 miles per hour.

Early indications from Kentucky’s Division of Emergency Management revealed that the tornado originated in Arkansas and went nearly 220 miles on the ground into Kentucky, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. If the NWS confirms this information after damage assessments, it could be the world’s longest continuous tornado.

Several more tornadoes touched down in Kentucky, including an EF-3 tornado in Bowling Green that blew at 155 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes were described by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as the “most catastrophic” incident in the state’s history.

“The damage is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and I’m having difficulties putting it into words,” the governor remarked over the weekend at a press conference. “It’s extremely possible that over 100 people will be killed in Kentucky.” Beshear announced 64 individuals died as a result of the storms during a press conference Monday morning, with ages ranging from 5 to 64. This is a condensed version of the information.