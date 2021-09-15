Videos show a local bear who visits the man’s outside couch on a regular basis.

A local black bear has just taken up residence on a Colorado man’s outdoor couch.

The bear makes repeated visits to the couch, according to several videos shared to TikTok by the couch’s owner Chris Ward, to relax and possibly say hi to its new buddies. Ward, though, wants to remove the couch from his deck once the bear goes into hibernation, according to local media.

Ward told Fox member station KDVR that the bear first noticed the couch in the spring. The piece of furniture, on the other hand, was swiftly destroyed.

Under the moniker @alohas420, he uploaded a video of the destroyed couch with his TikTok followers in May.

Ward says at the start of the video, “This is what the bear did to my couch.” “He came for the second night in a row – stayed up until about 5 a.m. last night, then got up and stole my cushion.”

The cushion, he believes, was intended for the bear’s den.

Ward told KDVR, “I felt he was definitely taking them to his den for the winter and I was thinking guy, just take them and don’t come back.”

The bear has made the couch his favorite hangout location since then. Fortunately, it hasn’t created too much trouble.

According to UPI, Ward stated of the bear, “I joke he broke out of a circus because he’s so lively and not terrifying for as huge as he is.”

Ward can be seen stretched out on the couch in a video shared to his TikTok profile last week. It appears to establish eye contact with Ward through the glass at one point, but it makes no attempt to attack or break into the house.

A video from a few days ago shows the bear interacting with a stuffed animal.

According to Colorado Outdoors Magazine, there are between 17,000 and 20,000 black bears in the state. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, these strange critters are most active from mid-March until early November, when they are attempting to gain weight before hibernating.

CPW advises households to keep all food sources inside their homes to avoid attracting bears.

Ward, on the other hand, told KDVR that he never leaves food or trash outdoors, and that he even carries his own.