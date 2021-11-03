Videos of long lines for Chipotle’s ‘$5 Bowl’ offer have sparked controversy.

Long lineups and long wait times have been documented in Chipotle restaurants as a result of the chain restaurant’s annual Halloween promotion, according to videos published online.

Every Halloween, as part of its “Boorito” promotion, Chipotle gives discounts on its popular bowls. Customers could order the bowl for $5 this year, a modest increase over previous years, and they could only do it through the website or app. Previously, consumers had to come to the business dressed up in a Halloween costume to receive the discount.

In theory, that sounds fantastic, but consumers have complained that they have been stuck waiting for orders for hours. Many people were concerned about the employees who were left to deal with the offer and the massive volume of orders.

In a video that can be watched here, one user stated, “POV: Chipotle has $5 bowls and the service is two hours behind on orders.”

In a video, one user stated they went to Chipotle on Halloween at 9:30 for their 8:10 order and it was still not done.

TikTok user compared the store to Travis Scott's Astroworld tour, citing the accompanying pandemonium over food orders, in which people repeated order names for workers and waited.

In all of the films, the storefronts are packed with customers, and the tables are piled high with orders waiting to be picked up.

Although the video was originally broadcast from the perspective of the customers, viewers hurried to watch it from the workers’ perspective as well, with some urging that Chipotle should not continue to provide the deal.

“Every year on Halloween, this is how it appears, nothing new, and to be honest, it needs to cease.” “You put workers through hell to save a few dollars,” one person remarked.

“To save less than $5, y’all must be poor,” one observer observed.

"If I hadn't known, I wouldn't have ordered."