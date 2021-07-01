Videos from the Los Angeles explosions show the LAPD Bomb Squad truck completely destroyed.

The moment an LAPD Bomb Squad truck was torn apart as a controlled removal went awry was captured in shocking footage taken on various videos.

According to ABC 7, the explosion rocked South Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, injuring numerous individuals, including at least nine cops, as police attempted to safely store pyrotechnics recovered from a home.

The big blast destroyed surrounding homes and cars, and all those who were caught up in it were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to the station.

5,000 pounds of illegal pyrotechnics were discovered from a residence near 27th Street and San Pedro, according to police.

The Bomb Squad trailer, which was parked in the middle of the roadway, was ripped apart by the abrupt explosion as police attempted to safely store them.

EXPLOSION! When the explosion happened, the LAPD was disposing of illegal fireworks in South LA. At least five people have been hurt. @heli CvP @KTLA pic.twitter.com/99e9TzVtOr

July 1, 2021 — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews)

A burst of light preceded the emission of a massive volume of smoke, which soared into the air over the area.

The trailer was completely destroyed in the aftermath, having been ripped apart from the inside by the explosion.

A adjacent automobile was tossed onto its side, and trees and other vehicles shivered during the explosion, according to another clip.

A stash of pyrotechnics confiscated by the Los Angeles Police Department detonated on Wednesday, injuring several persons and causing damage to vehicles. The reason of the explosion is unknown to the LAPD. pic.twitter.com/UH1TmFGYdL

— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 1, 2021

Debris could also be seen flying across the street before a huge bang echoed out around the area.

Hundreds of thousands of people had watched the videos across a number of accounts as of Thursday morning.

Police and firefighters were later seen examining the trailer in order to establish what had happened.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, the LAPD said it didn’t know what had caused the explosion and that police are now carrying out an investigation.

Our Bomb Squad officers were in the process of seizing over 5,000 pounds of. This is a brief summary.