Videos Document Spectators’ Efforts to Stop a Broken Ride at the Cherry Festival

Bystanders ran to stabilize the malfunctioning machinery as a carnival ride in Michigan spun out of control, according to video uploaded on social media.

At the 95th annual National Cherry Festival in Traverse City on Thursday night, people shouted when the Magic Carpet Ride appeared to break off its foundation and wobble backwards and forwards, according to UpNorthLive News.

As they spun in the air, around a dozen people were clinging to their seats for dear life. The ride operator turned off the power, and a crowd of more than a dozen onlookers rushed over to assist him in clinging on the base as it swung.

“I think it would have fallen back if they hadn’t been holding it,” Kobe Ramirez, who filmed the incident, told The Traverse City Record-Eagle.

“They unplugged it, but it continued to move, and they had to wait for it to stop.”

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” a bystander says in a TikTok video of the incident. Someone is going to lose their job.”

After the harness was unlocked, the ride came to a complete halt, and all on board exited.

Passengers were greeted with applause from spectators and carnival employees, and no injuries were recorded, according to WPBN-TV. The ride had been removed by Friday morning, according to the network.

The video of the incident, which was shared on the Overheard in Traverse City Facebook page, drew a lot of attention.

“I finally have confidence in mankind again!” wrote Maggie Floreno-Filan on Facebook. Thank God y’all rushed in to assist in bringing this thing to a complete stop!”

Others, like Heidi Williams, backed the operator, saying, “He shut the power instantly, hopped off so he didn’t get struck by the ride, grabbed the rail as if he was going to be able to stop it from tipping over and waved for help,” adding, “I think he did everything he could!”

