Video Shows Capitol Riot Mob Attempting to Breach Security

Newly released film from the front lines of the Capitol riot shows the physical and verbal abuse officers encountered on Jan. 6.

Court rulings requiring the release of cops’ body camera footage from the Capitol disturbance continue to come out. In one video, officers are seen holding riot shields while members of the public attempt to break through the barrier by kicking the shields and throwing objects at officers while making threatening remarks.

One individual can be heard shouting, “You’re going to die tonight,” while another cries, “Wave the white flag now!”

BRUTAL

Another video court exhibit in the US Capitol Insurgency case has been published.

“You’re going to die tonight,” someone in the crowd says to the cops. pic.twitter.com/Yv9gQ96Rsc

July 9, 2021 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews)

A second video, also shared on Twitter by NBC4’s Scott MacFarlane, shows a cop being dragged headfirst into the throng while another officer is pulled by his boot. A second officer was rescued by an officer who pulled him back toward the Capitol and away from the throng.

The Capitol riot on January 6 killed five people, including a police officer, and was widely criticized at the time by both major parties as a lawless and reprehensible crime. However, after leading to former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented second impeachment, it has become politicized in character, with Republicans seeking to deflect blame away from Trump and place it solely on those who committed crimes.

House Democrats moved on with a select committee after failing to get Senate Republicans on board for a bipartisan panel to probe the Capitol incident. Regardless of whether Republicans are chosen to the panel, they plan to have their first hearing when lawmakers return from their July recess.

Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican who voted to impeach Trump, was appointed to the committee by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is said to be deciding who Republicans to appoint. However, it’s unclear whether McCarthy would designate someone to it or who McCarthy would pick.

“I was really aback by her willingness to accept something from Speaker Pelosi. Since I haven’t heard from her, it appears that. This is a condensed version of the information.