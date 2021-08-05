Video of the Dixie Fire in California shows the town being razed to the ground.

On Wednesday, the Dixie wildfire ripped through the mountain community of Greenville, destroying huge portions of the town.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, which is the largest active wildfire in California and the second-largest in the United States, has devastated 278,227 acres of land and is just 35 percent contained. The Dixie Fire has grown to over 434 square miles, making it larger than both Dallas and New York City.

The fire spread to Greenville, a small hamlet in Plumas County, on Wednesday evening, damaging multiple businesses and residences. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

A bright orange sky and several structures engulfed in flames were visible in photos taken in the region and posted online. The aftermath of the fire was captured in a video posted to Twitter by @SoCalFirePhoto, which showed numerous structures damaged and enormous plumes of smoke impeding view.

On Wednesday evening, as the fire approached Greenville, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook warning that anyone lingering in the region was “in immediate danger.” “You MUST leave right now!!!” it continued.

On Wednesday, over 15,000 people were ordered to evacuate areas affected by the Dixie Fire, but officials were able to save numerous homes during the day.

We had just arrived in Greenville on Highway 89. This film was shot on the corner of Bidwell and Ann Streets. I pity the residents of Greenville. pic.twitter.com/vtAiYpy1Dl #DixieFire

August 5, 2021 — SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto)

A pyrocumulus cloud of smoke rose above Greenville as a result of the devastation. According to statistics from AirNow, the surrounding Chester area had “hazardous” air quality levels on Thursday morning.

A score of more than 300 on the air quality index is considered harmful, and inhabitants in impacted areas are advised to “remain indoors.”

“I think we definitely have a few hard days ahead of us,” Shannon Prather of the US Forest Service told the Associated Press, as forecasts projected hot and dry conditions for the next few days, which might hasten the fire’s spread.

The National Weather Service issued a warning about the potential of flames spreading in a tweet on Wednesday, stating that “elevated-brief critical fire weather conditions will continue throughout valleys, mountains, and deserts through Thur owing to hot/very dry conditions coupled.” This is a condensed version of the information.