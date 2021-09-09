Video of a man allegedly finding an insect in Olive Garden soup has been seen over 2 million times.

One man appears to have discovered a six-legged creature in his cup of Olive Garden soup. Customers and employees have turned to the virality of platforms like TikTok to “shame” the alleged ugly practices of corporate-run eateries, according to a video of the incident that has racked up 2.3 million views and 217,000 likes on TikTok. As a result, these allegations are now reaching a much larger audience than before.

In the video, TikToker @luis a 951 (known on the app as Luis) shows himself scooping something out of his soup dish with his spoon. It only takes a few moments to realize that the alien object is, in reality, a bug. The bug is certainly huge, measuring at least a few centimeters in length.

Luis lifts the limp beetle with the spoon once more before releasing it back into the liquid. While the insect’s identity is unclear, it appears to be very similar to a cricket in the film. Regardless, the bug seems to have died before reaching his plate at some point.

Luis appeared to have been eating the chain’s “Zuppa Toscana,” which includes “spicy Italian sausage, crisp kale, and russet potatoes in a creamy broth,” according to the Olive Garden website’s menu. Meanwhile, in the background, a dish of what appears to be their “Famous House Salad” can be seen.

Luis shared some extra facts for curious viewers in the comments area of his now-viral video. He added that the video was shot at an Olive Garden in Riverside, California, and that the restaurant apologized and “offered additional soup” as a substitute as a result of the event. Luis, on the other hand, “passed” on the offer and “just departed as soon as possible.”

The following assertions stated in this video have yet to be verified: This website attempted to contact Luis and Olive Garden for more information about the event, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Viewers, on the other hand, were ready to offer their own Olive Garden and other chain experiences in the comments area.

Several current and former employees of the Italian-themed restaurant spoke up, many claiming to have witnessed “worse.”

“As a departing Olive Garden host, wait until you look behind you. This is a condensed version of the information.