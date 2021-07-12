Video Captures Thousands of fish are being dropped into a lake from a plane.

Thousands of fish are dropped from a plane into a Utah lake, according to a video published on social media. The pilots of the plane are really taking part in a pretty normal practice known as fish stocking, which makes the footage stand out on social media feeds.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared the video on Facebook, and it has over 59,000 views. Wildlife experts are shown in the video preparing buckets of fish—specifically, “fingerlings,” or baby fish measuring one to three inches long—which are then disbursed in groups from the plane over various different places. The practice of employing a plane to stock fish across lakes and rivers is known as “aerial fish stocking,” and it dates back to the 1950s in Utah.

Fish stocking is a method of releasing hatchery-bred fish into the wild for a variety of reasons, including population restoration and study. Aerial fish stocking is similar to ground fish stocking except that the fish are released into the wild by plane rather than by road or horseback.

According to an official document received by This website from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, more than 200 lakes in Utah are aerially fed each year. Even if these regions could all be accessed by road, experts in Utah claim that airborne fish stocking is a more cost-effective choice because the planes utilized can contain hundreds of pounds of water and up to 35,000 fish in a single flight.

Aerial fish stocking can be hazardous to both the pilot and the fish, therefore specialists must weigh numerous factors before releasing the fish. Pilots fly “just barely above the treetops to drop the fish,” according to the paper. Cliffs, mountains, and tall trees can all be hazards, therefore a pilot’s safety should always be a “primary factor” while planning a drop.

Experts drop fingerlings to secure the fish’s survival since their small size allows the air to slow them down. This is a condensed version of the information.