Video: A Surfside Condo That Collapsed Is Demolished, Leaving 121 People Unaccounted For

The condominium skyscraper that collapsed ten days ago, killing 24 people, has been dismantled by officials in South Florida. The demolition took place on Sunday, with 121 people and several pets still missing following the June 24 collapse.

The destruction took place on July 4th, when search and rescue attempts were hampered by heat, humidity, and the threat of a tropical storm or hurricane, which may further complicate matters.

The destruction of Champlain Towers South in Surfside began around 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday night, with holes punched into the remaining columns. Smoke plumes filled the steamy South Florida air after the explosion.

This is one perspective of the demolition.

About five seconds into the video, you’ll notice:

More images of the Champlain Towers South’s collapse… pic.twitter.com/YVllyCb78F

July 5, 2021 — Liliana Franco (@lilianaf523)

4 seconds into the video, here’s another angle:

Champlain Towers South, or what was remained of it, was demolished in Surfside on Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/H82vf64y2r https://t.co/a2bluBL2vE pic.twitter.com/H82vf64y2r

July 5, 2021 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12)

Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to make landfall in southern Cuba on Sunday night, is expected to skirt the western coast of Florida and completely bypass the Miami metro region. However, officials in South Florida are aware that these hurricanes can take unforeseen turns, which is why they chose to call off the search and demolish the tower.

“The concern was that the hurricane would take the building down for us — and take it down in the wrong direction, on top of the victims,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on Saturday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they would continue seeking once the property was declared safe to reopen and search and removal could commence.

“As soon as we are cleared, we will commence search and rescue on whatever portions that are safe to access,” Levine Cava said Saturday.