Veterans Day: What Does It Mean? Differences Between Memorial Day and History

Veterans Day is meant to celebrate all persons who have served in the American military services, both living and dead, but it is primarily geared toward surviving veterans.

Veterans Day is often mistaken with Memorial Day, however the key distinction between the two holidays is that Memorial Day honors those who have given their lives in the service of their country, whereas Veterans Day honors those who have given their lives in the service of their country. Veterans Day, which falls a few months later on November 11, honors America’s past and present service members who have served in both war and peace.

The holiday, originally known as Armistice Day, was created to mark the end of World War I. The Treaty of Versailles formally ended the war on June 28, 1919, although fighting had halted months earlier when the Allies and Germany agreed an armistice on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Armistice Day has been widely observed since the combat ended on November 11, 1918, with President Woodrow Wilson being the first to announce the holiday.

“To us in America, Armistice Day reflections will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations,” Wilson said in 1919.

In 1938, Congress recognized November 11 as the conclusion of the war by declaring Armistice Day an official holiday.

More than a decade later, veterans’ groups and Americans who served in World War II and the Korean War lobbied Congress to change the day to make it an all-encompassing holiday commemorating all who served. Veterans Day was established in 1954.

Veterans Day, on the other hand, hasn’t always been observed on November 11th. Some federal holidays, such as Veterans Day, were shifted to Mondays with the enactment of the Uniform Holiday Bill in 1968. The idea was to persuade people to travel over the long weekend and participate in economic-stimulating activities.

