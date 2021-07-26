Veterans Affairs is the first federal agency to require employees to receive COVID vaccines.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now mandatory for the 115,000 frontline health care professionals employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The department becomes the first federal entity to enforce such a mandate as a result of this action. Government authorities informed The New York Times that employees had two months to get their vaccinations.

The move comes as the Delta strain spreads across the United States, accounting for more than 80% of new cases in the country, according to the CDC. Approximately half of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated at this time.

Denis McDonough, the secretary of Veterans Affairs, said in an interview with The New York Times that the new obligation will apply to doctors, dentists, registered nurses, physician assistants, and select specialists. He went on to say that the mandate was put in place to protect the country’s veterans.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.