Veronica Wolski, a woman who demanded that a hospital treat COVID with ivermectin after QAnoners demanded it, has died.

According to accounts, a lady who became the target of a harassment campaign against a Chicago hospital when QAnon followers requested that her COVID-19 diagnosis be treated with ivermectin has died.

After spending weeks in the hospital with COVID-19, Veronica Wolski, a renowned QAnon advocate best known for hanging banners from a bridge in Chicago, died in the early hours of Monday morning.

Lin Wood, a QAnon fan who previously pushed his 814,000 Telegram followers to call the Amita Resurrection Hospital and demand that Wolski be treated with ivermectin instead of approved and tested treatments or vaccines, announced her death on Telegram.

Following word of Wolski’s death, tributes were made to her on other QAnon telegram groups and on Twitter.

Wood said in a Telegram message that Wolski was murdered by the hospital because she refused to take ivermectin for her COVID.

“I just found out that Veronica Wolski experienced the face of God at 12:44 a.m. this morning,” Wood stated.

“It is our job to ensure that these medical killings cease immediately and that the offenders are prosecuted.

“Veronica will be looking down on us from her Heavenly bridge. We must do everything we can to ensure that Veronica’s death was not in vain.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.