Vax deniers, according to a mother who lost her baby to COVID, are a “slap in the face.”

When people believe the vaccine is a “political issue” and the pandemic is a hoax, a Missouri lady who lost her newborn child last year after contracting COVID-19 says it’s “like a smack in the face.”

Vanessa Alfermann, a COVID-19 nurse at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, told KMOV-TV: “I have family and friends who believe this isn’t real, that it’s a hoax—even after hearing my story—that the vaccine is a political issue, and it’s definitely a slap in the face to hear them say this to me.”

In November 2020, Alfermann became ill with the virus. She was 20 weeks pregnant at the time and her husband had contracted the condition as well.

On November 24, two weeks later, she went into labor in the middle of the night.

“I just knew this isn’t just spasms, this isn’t just something to be concerned about; it was obviously labor, and I recognized something was wrong,” Alfermann told KMOV-TV.

At 22 weeks, she gave birth to her baby, whom they named Axel. However, he died only a few minutes after being born. COVID-19 had caused a blood clot to grow on the placenta, which had exploded, according to her doctors.

“Doctors told me I couldn’t do anything. Because I had COVID, nothing […] would have changed what happened,” Alfermann stated.

“It was horrible because you had this aim that after these nine months you were going to have a beautiful kid, a little guy to be yours, to take care of, and it was simply stolen,” she added.

According to Dr. Asal Fathian, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of difficulties during childbirth during the pandemic.

“We’re seeing some of our largest admissions in terms of pregnancies in our hospital due to COVID-related issues. “Unfortunately, they’re all unvaccinated individuals,” Fathian said.

“Getting vaccinated is the best protection pregnant women have against these complications,” she noted. “We know it’s a safe vaccine to give to a pregnant woman. It works great for women, and it’s just the best approach to protect yourself and your baby.”

As a health worker, Alfermann worked for weeks after her son died. This is a condensed version of the information.