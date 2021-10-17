Vanessa Bryant responds to the demand for a psychiatric examination following the Kobe crash.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, has rebuffed a demand that she have a psychological assessment as part of a lawsuit over stolen photographs of the NBA legend’s death in a helicopter crash.

On January 26, last year, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed just outside of Calabasas, California.

Vanessa Bryant claimed in a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County that deputies responding to the collision “used personal cell phones to photograph and share gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches.”

“To make matters worse, Sheriff’s Department officers showed off images of the victims’ remains to colleagues in settings that had nothing to do with the crash investigation,” the report continued.

The case claims civil rights breaches, carelessness, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy, and seeks undisclosed damages.

According to CNN, Los Angeles County officials stated in a request filed on Friday that independent medical evaluations are needed to evaluate whether Bryant and others’ emotional anguish was caused by the photo release or the helicopter crash itself.

The county stated in its petition on Friday that “serious emotional and mental injuries were caused not by any behavior of Defendants, but rather by the terrible helicopter crash and ensuing deaths of their loved ones.”

Plaintiffs “cannot be feeling grief from accident site images that they have never seen and that have never been widely shared,” the court writes.

Vanessa Bryant’s attorneys suggested that the county should employ “less intrusive techniques” instead of the testing.

According to CNN, the attorneys stated, “It does not take an expert—and it surely does not need an involuntary eight-hour psychiatric examination—for a jury to determine the type and extent of the mental anguish produced by Defendants’ misbehavior.”

The plaintiffs’ distress “represents the feelings that any reasonable person would have if public officials entrusted with protecting the dignity of their deceased family members took graphic photos of their loved ones’ remains, used the photos for cocktail-hour entertainment, and failed to contain and secure the photos,” according to the lawsuit.

According to reports, a hearing on the case will be held on November 5, and a trial will commence in February of next year.

Vanessa Bryant and her relatives were arrested earlier this year. This is a condensed version of the information.