Vandalism charges will be brought against Tennessee schoolchildren as a result of the TikTok trend.

After reportedly vandalizing school bathrooms in a damaging social media trend, multiple kids in Williamson County, Tennessee, will face criminal charges, according to authorities.

On the video social media site TikTok, a recent trend developed urging students to steal stuff from their schools’ classrooms and facilities without being detected. The viral campaign has now spread to include vandalism of school property as well.

Bathroom soap dispensers have been reported missing, ceiling tiles have been taken down, paper towels have clogged toilets, urinals have been smashed, and additional vandalism has been recorded, according to officials from the Williamson County School District. Students then used TikTok to share recordings of their actions.

Captain Leonardo Zollicoffer of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office informed WKRN that “our [school resource officers](SROs) will investigate each incidence of vandalism and property destruction and will prosecute any offenders to the utmost degree authorized by law.”

The school system is working with the police and encourages parents to participate as well.

Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher told WKRN, “At this time, we have seen this destruction in a couple of our high schools.” “While only a few kids are participating, it affects students and employees in all of these facilities. We need our parents’ help to prevent this negative behavior from starting.”

When TikTokker @jugg4elias shared a video of what seemed to be a package of disposable masks taken from their school, the trend became known as “the toilet challenge” or “devious licks.” Another Tiktok user, @dtx.2cent, made a famous video using what appeared to be a stolen bottle of hand sanitizer from a school.

From then, the habit has spread to include stealing items like soap dispensers, fire extinguishers, and fire alarms, as well as vandalizing pipes and other school equipment.

On Monday, Green Hill High School Principal Kevin Dawson addressed a note to parents asking for their assistance in ending the behavior.

The post continued, “As you might guess, this is both unpleasant (pandemic, toilet bacteria, etc.) and annoying for our janitorial crew.” “I also don’t have a lot of spare soap dispensers hanging around, so this foolish practice increases the chances of not having soap in a restroom.”

Schools in Tennessee aren’t the only ones grappling with TikTok-related damage. There have been reports from schools all around the country. This is a condensed version of the information.