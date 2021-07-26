Vaccines for all healthcare workers should be mandatory, according to major medical organizations.

Following mounting concerns about the Delta variant, several of healthcare organizations urged for obligatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all healthcare workers on Monday.

In a joint statement, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the American Nursing Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and 53 other medical organizations urged hospitals to demand vaccinations for their personnel.

“We demand that all health-care and long-term-care businesses require their personnel to be COVID-19 vaccinated,” said the statement. “We join the growing number of professionals and institutions who support the necessity that all health workers be vaccinated.”

The organizations highlighted their concern over the Delta variant’s proliferation as well as the low immunization rates. According to the statement, the combination of the two has resulted in an increase in hospitalizations and deaths, and “vaccination is the primary approach to put the pandemic behind us.”

“Increasing immunizations among health-care workers would not only slow the spread of COVID-19, but will also lessen the toll this virus is having on the health-care profession and people we are trying to help,” said Susan R. Bailey, M.D., the American Medical Association’s immediate past president.

The necessity of protecting vulnerable populations from COVID-19, including as immunocompromised patients and children who have not been vaccinated, was highlighted in the joint statement. One of the main reasons why healthcare professionals are forced to obtain the flu shot and other vaccines, according to the organisations, is because of this.

The groups stated, “This is the logical fulfillment of all health care personnel’ ethical commitment to put patients and residents of long-term care institutions first and take all efforts required to safeguard their health and well-being.”

The statement addressed medical community distrust and pledged to engage with health care workers to improve vaccine acceptability. Due to ample available supply targeted for healthcare workers since December, problems with vaccinating healthcare workers in the United States differ from those in hospitals around the world.

On Thursday, the American Nursing Association (ANA) joined the International Council of Nurses in calling for all nurses and other healthcare professionals to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

President of the American Nurses Association, Ernest J. Grant, stated that “immediate action” was needed to make the vaccine more accessible to healthcare professionals.

“At this point in time, it is profoundly troubling. This is a condensed version of the information.