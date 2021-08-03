Vaccine uptake soars in states affected by the COVID Delta outbreak.

According to this website’s data, 19 immunization counts are rebounding the most from recent lows in the states hardest afflicted by the Delta variant increase.

Five of the top 10 states had seen at least a threefold increase in COVID cases in the last four weeks as the Delta variant spread.

Following a statewide peak in April, vaccination numbers dropped substantially, with the bulk of those who wanted to be vaccinated having already received their shots, and most states saw large drops over the July 4 weekend.

However, recent data reveals that the decreasing trend in important states is reversing.

This website compares the lowest seven-day rolling average vaccination count (since the April high) with the most recent numbers on July 27 using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Louisiana and Mississippi saw the highest increases, with the average daily number of inoculations more than doubling.

On July 8, Louisiana’s daily average count increased by 160 percent, from 5,028 immunizations to 12,780. On July 5, a post-April low of 2,805 increased to 6,592, a 135 percent increase.

Oklahoma (up 85 percent), Tennessee (up 62 percent), and Florida (up 62 percent) round out the top ten states where COVID cases have more than tripled in the last four weeks (up 52 percent). This compared to a nationwide increase of 26%.

Oklahoma increased from 4,196 to 7,776 on July 7; Tennessee increased from 6,549 to 10,591 on July 8; and Florida increased from 35,476 to 53,940 on July 10.

The daily average in the United States increased from 431,882 on July 8 to 545,761.

Despite the resurgence, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee started from a low point, with Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee among the 10 states with the lowest immunization rates (at least one shot) since the rollout began, according to the CDC.

Six-Month Low for the State Date of Lowest Point (July 27) Change in Percentage Louisiana 4,923 people on July 8th, 12,780 people on July 8th, 160 people on July 8th, 160 Mississippi had 2,805 people on July 5th, 6,592 people on July 5th, and 135 people on July 5th. Wisconsin 5,560 6582 118 July 8 13245 111 13245 111 13245 111 13245 111 13245 111 132 Oklahoma 4,196 7776 85 July 7 Missouri 7,400 on July 6th, 13,315 on July 6th, 80 on July 6th, 80 on July 6,549 people live in Tennessee. 8th of July 10,591 62 Kansas 2,958 4763 61 on July 8 Georgia 12,650 people on July 9th, 19189 52 Florida 35,476 people on July 10th, 53,940 people on July 10th, 52,940 people on July 10th,

The revival comes as the United States sees an increase in cases caused by the Delta variation, which is currently the most common COVID-19 strain in the country.

Over the four weeks preceding up to July 26, the cumulative COVID case count in the United States more than doubled from the previous four weeks. This is a condensed version of the information.