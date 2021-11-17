Vaccine refusal might lead to the discharge of thousands of Navy sailors.

Active-duty sailors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 28th, according to the Navy. To meet the deadline, sailors had until November 14 to get their second dose of the vaccine.

95 percent of the Navy’s roughly 350,000 active-duty members were fully immunized as of November 15, and over 99 percent had received at least one coronavirus immunization shot.

However, 3,500 active-duty sailors have yet to begin vaccinations, and around 17,500 will not be fully vaccinated before the deadline.

In a memo to commanders this week, Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr., chief of naval personnel, said, “It is US Navy policy to separate all Navy service members who defy the lawful order to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine in order to ensure a properly vaccinated force.”

Anyone who was not or would not be properly vaccinated by the deadline was defined as a Navy service member “refusing the vaccination” in the message.

According to the statement, the Navy is now examining medical and religious exemption petitions.

Those who have pending requests will not be separated or face disciplinary punishment, according to the message, but those who are denied an exemption have five days to have their first shot before the discharge process begins.

“Without extenuating circumstances, the least desirable classification of duty for Navy service men who refuse the vaccine will be general (under honorable conditions),” according to Nowell.

Military members who have received a general discharge are no longer eligible for various veterans benefits and are not permitted to re-enlist.

According to the Navy, sailors who refuse the shot and do not obtain an exemption would lose promotions and will not be eligible for incentives or other compensation. It said that “all unearned components previously received would be expected to be refunded.”

Sailors who received Navy tuition assistance will be obliged to pay back the Navy.

