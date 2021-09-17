Vaccine opponents are referring to themselves as “Pure Bloods” in an odd Harry Potter reference.

Vaccine doubters on TikTok are referring to themselves as “pure bloods,” to to the delight of Harry Potter fans, who have explained why the comparison isn’t quite what it seems.

Although the term was popularized in the Harry Potter film franchise, it does not appear to be mentioned in any of the viral videos. Others are called Muggle-borns or mudbloods, and the name refers to a wizard family with a pedigree of solely wizards.

Pure-bloods in the movies generally promised to keep their families pure-blooded, and looked down on anyone having Muggle blood in their family. Pure-blood racists, such as the Death Eaters and the Malfoy family, believed that only individuals without Muggle blood should be taught wizardry.

According to Daily Dot, TikTok user @kats.outta.the.bag, who allegedly made the first video utilizing the term, verified the phrase was a Harry Potter joke in a remark. The TikTok user was seen in a black and white filter with on-screen text reading: “We will no longer be referred to as unvaxxed, we just go by…” before switching to a colorful filter with the words “Pure blood.”

Because so many of the videos have already been removed, it’s difficult to say which account started the trend, although a number of well-known users have jumped on board. @shelbylynnoftis has 16,000 followers and wrote in a video, “Instead of going by the ‘unvaccinated,’ we will now go by…the ‘pure bloods.'”

“From now on, I refuse to be referred to as unvaccinated,” Lyndsey Marie, @pb lyndsey00marie, who has 30,000 followers, stated on the screen of her video. Everyone should now refer to me as pureblood.”

The videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views, but there is one issue in the term that performers have pointed out: in the Harry Potter films, pure-bloods were on the bad side.

One TikTok member wrote, “Tell me you didn’t grasp the full plot of Harry Potter without telling me you didn’t understand the entire plot of Harry Potter.”

