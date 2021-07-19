Vaccine Misinformation: Amy Klobuchar Backs Joe Biden on Facebook ‘Get This Cr*p Off!’

Senator Amy Klobuchar condemned social media firms for enabling disinformation about the COVID vaccine to propagate while coronavirus illnesses are on the rise across the country.

President Joe Biden recently claimed that social media corporations like Facebook were “killing people” by allowing virus misinformation to spread. Klobuchar’s comments follow Biden’s comments.

After his administration declared that it will flag content to Facebook as part of a push to combat COVID misinformation, Biden said, “Look, the only epidemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”

Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, echoed the president’s censure of social media companies over the matter during her appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

This morning, I spoke with @DanaBashCNN about the need of passing federal voting rights legislation, among other topics. pic.twitter.com/iLdA24ifHh

July 18, 2021 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar)

Klobuchar told Dana Bash, “There’s no doubt that social media has tremendously contributed to this misinformation.” “As a result, I appreciate President Biden bringing this to my attention.”

“When we have a public health crisis and people are dying every day, enough is enough,” Klobuchar concluded.

“These are the world’s wealthiest corporations… There’s no reason they shouldn’t be able to better monitor this and remove the nonsense off their platforms that is basically telling people, ‘Oh, hey, there’s a problem,’ when research demonstrates there aren’t.”

Klobuchar stated that she “feels very strongly” about correcting misinformation because statistics reveal that the unvaccinated are “tragically dying.”

Earlier in the broadcast, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy stated that unvaccinated people account for 99.5 percent of COVID deaths in the United States.

“That is why it is critical that we take every step possible to ensure that people have the vaccine information they need, that they have access to the vaccine, and that we assist them in getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” Murphy added. “Dana, it’s the quickest and most effective route out of this pandemic.”

Murphy also said that social media corporations aren’t doing enough to combat fake news.

More Republicans, Klobuchar added, are needed to advocate the vaccine to individuals who are hesitant to get it. However, she stated that she would favor the use of antitrust laws to break up social media. This is a condensed version of the information.