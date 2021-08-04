Vaccine mandates in Los Angeles are unlikely, while California businesses demand shots.

Although confirmation of COVID-19 vaccines may soon be required for indoor events in New York City, officials in Los Angeles appear to have no imminent plans to follow suit.

New York City became the first big city in the United States to declare on Tuesday that beginning in mid-August, people will need to show confirmation of at least one vaccination to access indoor restaurants, gyms, and theaters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a comparable program is unlikely to emerge in Los Angeles anytime soon because many businesses require vaccinations for their employees and consumers.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health informed the outlet that the department “is not seeking proof of vaccination for clients to visit specific businesses at this time.”

“We congratulate companies who analyze the dangers to their personnel and consumers and take further precautions, such as asking proof of vaccination.” We’ve reached out to the department for more information.

In mid-July, the government imposed a mask requirement for indoor public venues, but left proof-of-vaccine requirements to businesses and institutions.

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Disney, all based in California, have recently announced vaccine mandates for their employees.

The California State University system said this week that instructors, employees, and students who arrive on campus in the autumn will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision was made after the University of California stated in July that all students and faculty will be forced to have COVID-19 vaccinations before the autumn semester began.

Unvaccinated students will be excluded from in-person classes, events, and school amenities such as dormitories, according to a message. They will only be able to take online courses, but not all of them will be available.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City said the action was made to persuade skeptics to be vaccinated, citing an increase in coronavirus illnesses caused by the more dangerous Delta type.

At a press conference, Mayor de Blasio stated, “The purpose here is to convince everyone that this is the time.” “Now is the time to put an end to the Delta variation. And that means being immunized as soon as possible.”

Dr. Allison Arwady, the city’s public health commissioner, said the administration has no preparations for a vaccine. This is a condensed version of the information.