Vaccine mandates for schoolchildren are supported by Anthony Fauci, who says, “We’ve Done This for Decades.”

Should a COVID-19 vaccine be approved for this age range, Dr. Anthony Fauci has come out in support of vaccine mandates for school children. During a Sunday interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Fauci, one of the country’s top infectious disease experts and an adviser to President Joe Biden, emphasized the country’s lengthy history of mandating other vaccines.

“I feel that requiring children to receive immunizations in order to attend school is a good idea,” Fauci stated. “This isn’t a new concept. We have laws in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if you want a child to come in, you must have [vaccines for]polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and hepatitis. We’ve done this for decades and decades. So requiring vaccinations for youngsters to attend school would not be something new.”

Currently, the FDA’s recent full approval of the Pfizer vaccine only applies to persons aged 16 and up. Despite this, Fauci has previously stated that the FDA should have enough data to make a decision on immunizations for children under the age of 12 by early October.

As children and teens return to in-person education for the 2021-2022 school year, COVID-19 has continued to cause mayhem. Despite the fact that young people are often regarded to be low-risk populations for the virus, outbreaks have rocked schools across the country, causing closures and widespread quarantines in certain cases. For example, in Georgia, schoolchildren were testing positive for the virus at a rate of roughly 2,000 per day.

The recent COVID revival has been particularly harsh on Southern states, where vaccination rates are low and vaccine apprehension is strong, especially when the virus’s far more virulent Delta version spreads.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican, has taken some of the most tangible steps against school mask regulations. Prior to the start of the new school year, DeSantis signed an executive order that granted the state government the power to deprive schools that imposed mask mandates.