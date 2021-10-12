Vaccine mandates by any company or individual are prohibited by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Monday prohibiting any company or individual in Texas from imposing vaccine mandates.

“No organization in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any anyone, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such immunization for any reason of personal conscience, religious belief, or medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” according to the ruling.

Abbott forwarded a correspondence to the Chief Clerk of the House and the Secretary of the Senate, requesting that the item be added to the agenda of the Third Special Session. The order will be revoked once legislation is passed.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus,” Abbott stated, “but it should always be voluntary.”

I signed an Executive Order barring any body in Texas from imposing vaccine mandates.

I’ve also added it to the agenda for the Special Session.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best line of defense against the virus, but it should never be pushed. pic.twitter.com/8hHHLyebCk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott TX) is a Texas politician. 11th of October, 2021 President Joe Biden imposed a federal rule last month requiring organizations with 100 or more employees to verify that everyone is vaccinated or passes regular testing. The governor’s order was in response to that mandate. The order was dubbed “federal overreach” by Abbott.

According to Abbott’s executive order, the COVID-19 vaccine is “highly advised” for those who are eligible, but it must always be voluntary for Texans.

The ruling stated that “the Biden administration is now pushing many private companies into implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that imperil Texas’ continued recovery from the COVID-19 debacle.” “Many Texans fear losing their jobs as a result of their opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine.” Abbott’s latest executive order comes only ten days after Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully challenged a Texas school district’s vaccine mandate in court.

Paxton sought a temporary restraining order to prevent the San Antonio Independent School District (ISD) from enforcing vaccine obligations, but the move was dismissed by 45th Civil District Court Judge Mary Lou Alvarez earlier this month.

San Antonio ISD was the first school district in Texas to require personnel to receive the vaccine. Pedro Martinez, the former superintendent, justified the order by referencing the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of the United States.