Vaccine mandates are “necessary,” but legal hurdles remain, according to a former CDC director.

The United States needs a comprehensive vaccine mandate to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, but legal hurdles may prevent that from happening, according to the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When asked whether the United States should impose vaccine mandates, Dr. Thomas Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the former commissioner of health for New York City, said the Joe Biden administration is already facing legal challenges for attempting to impose mandatory vaccination for federal employees, and that the president hasn’t been able to put the mandate into effect due to legal wrangling. Several states have sued the Biden administration over the vaccine mandates, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Ohio.

Whether a vaccine mandate in the United States is successful “remains to be seen,” according to Frieden, who is now the CEO and president of Vital Strategies’ Resolve To Save Lives project.

“I think it’s a huge difficulty,” he added, adding that the legal issue makes things even more complicated.

“Mandates are difficult to enact in the United States because of the laws, but I believe mandates are necessary from an ethical and epidemiological standpoint.” When your actions have the potential to cause the death of another person, it’s not just about your freedom to do or not do what you want; it’s a far larger duty,” he added.

“The legal implications of this are complicated and contentious. And it isn’t just a question of the [Biden] administration being able to impose a mandate with a wave of the hand.” Rochelle Walensky, the current head of the CDC, told ABC News on Sunday that the new Omicron variant has been discovered in around 15 states so far.

Based on the symptoms documented so far, which have been mild and have not resulted in a significant increase in hospitalizations, South African experts near the core of the outbreak and White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci have voiced cautious optimism about the variation.

When asked about the new variant’s prospects, Frieden said it would be “premature” to conclude Omicron is a less virulent strain than prior versions of the virus because it contains roughly 50 mutations.

