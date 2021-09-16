Vaccine mandates are being opposed by cops all around the country.

In 2021, COVID-19 will kill more law enforcement officers than anything else.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, over 157 officers have died from the virus so far this year, and a report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found COVID-19 to be the “top cause of law enforcement mortality” in 2021.

The highly contagious Delta version of the coronavirus is causing a statewide outbreak of infections and deaths, yet many police officers are refusing to get vaccinated.

Six officers from the Los Angeles Police Agency filed a lawsuit against the city last weekend, alleging that the mandate has created a “hostile work environment” in the department. A spokeswoman for the LAPD declined to comment on the lawsuit.

However, in a video address, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer expressed confidence in the city’s ability to win. He stated, “I have tremendous regard for our first responders and all City personnel.” “However, in this epidemic, no one’s child, grandmother, or anyone in our city’s health should be jeopardized because they come into contact with a first responder who hasn’t been vaccinated and may be carrying COVID-19.”

Nonetheless, the case is part of a larger national trend of officers and police unions rejecting vaccine mandates.

President Joe Biden proposed new vaccine requirements last week that could effect up to 100 million Americans in an effort to boost vaccination rates across the country. The president slammed the millions of Americans who have not yet been vaccinated in his remarks.

Public health experts concur that a large number of unvaccinated police officers will only prolong the outbreak.

Officers are “very much in the face of the public,” according to Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine’s Institute for Global Health. “They can’t often wear masks or socially isolate themselves. They’re a high-risk mobile population that connects with a variety of groups.”

Unvaccinated cops are putting themselves, their families, their colleagues, and the community at risk, according to him.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA Fielding epidemiology and infectious disease expert. This is a condensed version of the information.