Vaccine mandates are being compared to the Holocaust in a tweet by a Republican lawmaker.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has removed a tweet that compared COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the tattoos given to Holocaust concentration camp inmates.

On Wednesday, Massie, who represents Kentucky’s 4th congressional district, posted a photo of a clenched fist with a numbered tattoo on a wrist that looked like Nazi concentration camp identification numbers.

“If you have to carry a card on you to gain entrance to a restaurant, venue, or event in your own country…no that’s longer a free country,” the caption reads.

The message was taken down, but CNN’s KFile’s Andrew Kaczynski reshared a screenshot on Twitter.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a Republican, removed a tweet comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/QTSSH7eqpY

August 26, 2021 — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE)

On Twitter, a number of individuals chastised Massie for comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

“Rep. Thomas Massie—who voted against money to help schools teach students about the Holocaust and antisemitism—tweeted (and deleted) this joke tonight,” said Andrew Weinstein, chair of the Democratic Lawyers Council. Do you have anything to say, [House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy]?”

“Thomas Massie, a child of luxury and riches who has never been denied anything he ever desired, is comparing getting a vaccine—which 99 percent of Americans have done in their lifetimes—to the Holocaust,” said Pat Bagley, a veteran cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune. Such a jerk.”

“Thomas Massie represents the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a state that produces a great deal of Bourbon whiskey, which, I assure you, is a commodity for which establishments selling said product will require the display of a government-issued card stating identity and age,” Laura Lorson, a public radio producer, added.

Massie has been a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, particularly in the military.

He’s also a co-sponsor of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Fire Fauci Act.”

Following the publication of hundreds of Fauci’s emails, which rekindled criticism of his response to the coronavirus epidemic, the act called for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to have his pay lowered to $0 until he is replaced.

