Vaccine mandate in NYC schools begins, with unpaid leave for those who refuse to comply.

The city of New York The COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect in classrooms on Monday, with those who refuse to comply being denied employment and sent on unpaid leave by the city, according to the Associated Press.

All teachers and school staff members must be immunized under the new law.

For those who refuse to be vaccinated, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated the city plans to hire substitute teachers.

On Thursday, a group of New York City school personnel petitioned the United States Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to stop the vaccine mandate. On Friday, the injunction was dismissed.

“Our parents want to know that their children are protected. They entrust their children to us. That is the purpose of this requirement. Every adult in our schools is now vaccinated, and that will continue to be the rule,” Blasio stated.

The school system in New York City was one of the first in the country to mandate all employees to get vaccinated.

Joyce Ramirez, a Bronx mother of three, said she thinks the mandate will help reduce school closures and ensure the safety of both students and staff.

Ramirez stated, “It’s safer for our kids.”

However, Mally Diroche, a Bronx mother of three, told the Associated Press that masks and other preventive measures may be used instead of immunizations to keep kids safe.

“I kind of feel like they should be free to make that option on their own,” Diroche remarked.

As of Monday morning, 95 percent of school employees, according to Blasio, had received at least their first immunization. Since the mandate’s announcement on August 23, around 43,000 instructors who had not been vaccinated had done so.

De Blasio’s webcast briefing was joined by US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who praised the vaccine mandate.

Cardona responded, “You’re doing it right.” “Students must be present in class. They must be safe, and we must do all necessary to ensure that our employees are vaccinated and that our schools are as secure as possible.”

Meisha Ross Porter, the schools chancellor, said she didn’t know how many employees had declined the injections and been placed. This is a condensed version of the information.