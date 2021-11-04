Vaccine Mandate Deadline Is Missed by Over 8,000 Air Force Service Members.

More than 8,000 active-duty personnel of the United States Air Force have missed the COVID-19 vaccine deadline, with 800 refusing to get the shot and almost 5,000 claiming religious exemptions.

As of Wednesday, 95.9% of the Air Force’s 326,000 active-duty troops were properly vaccinated, according to the military branch. A further 1% has received one shot.

The Air Force set a deadline for all active-duty members to comply with a vaccine order on Tuesday, November 2.

As of Tuesday, 8,486 military personnel were still unvaccinated, according to the Air Force. 800 of them had “refused” the vaccine, while 4,933 had requested religious exemptions, which are still being processed. Another 2,753 persons had not begun the vaccination process for unknown reasons, according to the Air Force.

The Air Force claimed it had authorized 1,866 petitions for medical or administrative exclusions (such as approaching retirement), but no religious exemptions had been granted so far.

Over the next 30 days, the Air Force will consider requests for medical and religious exemptions, according to the Air Force.

To enter any military institution, service personnel who are not completely vaccinated, including those who have exemptions or pending exemption requests, will be forced to undergo at least weekly COVID-19 testing.

In a statement, Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. said, “Our airmen must be prepared to operate at any time, anywhere in the world.” “Getting vaccinated guarantees that we are a ready force to achieve our nation’s commitments while also safeguarding our team’s and families’ health.” The Air Force has set the earliest deadline for active-duty military personnel to comply with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s COVID-19 requirement, which was issued in August. Air Force civilians have until November 22 to apply, while Air National Guard and Reserve members have until December 2.

The Navy and Marine Corps have a deadline of November 28, while the Army has a deadline of December 15. Those who refuse to comply with the directive may face disciplinary punishment.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday that Secretary Austin is “not unmindful” of the fact that some service members are refusing the vaccine or requesting exemptions.

