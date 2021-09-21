Vaccine mandate, according to Tucker Carlson, is a “takeover of the US military.”

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News anchor, reaffirmed his opposition to vaccine mandates, claiming that the policy requiring U.S. military soldiers to acquire the vaccine was an attempt to weed out people who did not share President Joe Biden’s political views.

The presenter of Tucker Carlson Tonight slammed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s directive that all active-duty military members be completely vaccinated in a monologue on Monday, saying it was “specifically meant to segregate the obedient from the free.”

In the broadcast, Carlson said that vaccination was a “political purity test” that was being enforced despite “zero scientific basis.”

Military authorities have argued that vaccinating troops can prevent the spread of the disease near bases and locations where vaccine hesitancy exists, according to The New York Times.

Those who refuse the vaccine and aren’t granted an exemption for a legitimate medical, religious, or administrative cause may face disciplinary action, including being stripped of duty or dismissed.

However, Carlson claimed that the military was made up of “young healthy people” who were “very low risk of dying from COVID,” implying that suicides in the military constituted a greater risk.

“The purpose of forced vaccination is to identify real Christians in the ranks, free thinkers, men with strong testosterone levels, and everyone else who does not love Joe Biden and force them to quit immediately,” Carlson explained. “It’s a military takeover in the United States.”

His tirade then took a bizarre turn when he transitioned from his accusation that the military was purging Christians.

Vaccines: An Army Presentation

He said that his program had obtained a United States Army PowerPoint presentation on vaccines, which included a slide that sarcastically read: “How many infants were sacrificed to Satan because of the vaccine?”

He went on to say that the presentation went on to cite “the so-called tenets of Satanism” from the Temple of Satanism website. So here we have the US Army doing public relations for Satanists,” Carlson said.

The Fox host has often cast doubt on the immunizations’ safety, including falsely stating that the vaccine was harmful to college students. He. This is a condensed version of the information.