Vaccine Incentives Offered at the Local Level Fail Alabama Because Relying on “Common Sense” Fails

After the state’s governor rejected such offers, institutions and municipalities in Alabama are presenting incentives for residents who have received COVID-19 immunizations. According to the Associated Press, this comprises a community in northeastern Alabama as well as some universities. The state has the lowest percentage of completely immunized residents in the country, at just 34%.

Despite the fact that Alabama is lagging behind the rest of the country in vaccination rates, Republican Governor Kay Ivey has dismissed the idea of state-level vaccination incentives, claiming that “common sense” should be enough of an incentive to get vaccinated.

In a recent op-ed for The Washington Post, Ivey added, “There are others who feel the government should compel the vaccine or that we should incentivize people to take it.” “No matter how many times the media asks, that is not going to happen in my state.”

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, but Alabama has been hit particularly hard by recent outbreaks due to vaccine hesitancy and the Delta strain. The number of COVID hospitalizations in the state has increased by 400 percent in the last three weeks.

The city of Gadsden in northeastern Alabama has started providing a $100 cash reward to people who get immunized. The arrangement went into force on July 19 and will last through October 15. In the first six days after the incentive was implemented, 94 persons in the city received vaccinations, a tiny but significant improvement.

On Tuesday, Deborah Gaither, director of the Gadsden Etowah County Emergency Management Agency, remarked, “That’s a really fantastic figure.” “At least one of our pharmacies said they hadn’t given a vaccine in weeks… We’ve reached the stage where we must do all it takes to ensure that everyone is vaccinated.”

Officials in Gadsden have stated that unvaccinated patients have accounted for nearly all recent COVID-19 hospitalizations, a sentiment shared across the country.

Auburn University in Alabama is taking things a step further. Students who are fully vaccinated by the start of the fall semester will be eligible for “better parking, free meals, $1,000 scholarships, priority class registration, and lunch with the president.” Meanwhile, students who are fully vaccinated before August 28 will receive a $20 debit card credit from the University of Alabama.

Residents in the Montgomery, Alabama, area will be eligible for free admission to the state fair.