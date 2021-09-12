Utah’s vaccination rate has increased as a result of Mormon leaders’ urging, but conspiracy theories could derail the effort.

The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivered what many perceived to be its clearest statement on COVID-19 last month, strongly pushing members to get vaccinated and use masks.

The Presidency continued to support this stance on Friday, urging LDS leaders in California not to sign “religious exception” forms, according to the p.

Vaccination has been pushed by the Church’s leadership for much of its existence. According to a survey by the Public Religion Research Institute, data gathered before to last month’s declaration showed that about 65 percent of church members stated they approved vaccination.

The remaining 35%, on the other hand, continue to pose a danger to the LDS faith, which has always prioritized massive in-person church gatherings. Unfortunately for the First Presidency, it appears that their announcement boosted vaccination rates among its members only temporarily.

While PRRI has not provided new statistics on Mormon vaccination rates, Utah, which has a Mormon population of 61 percent, had an increase in its COVID-19 dashboard seven-day vaccination rate average after the First Presidency’s pronouncement. The state’s seven-day vaccine administration average surged from 7,204 to 8,076 on August 19, a week following the announcement.

However, the next week, on August 26, the average dropped to 7,517. The number plummeted to 7,267 the week of September 2, while the average for the week of September 9 showed a considerable drop, falling to 5,476.

Utah is one of the least vaccinated states in the US, with a complete immunization rate of 47 percent. While this and preceding data cannot be attributed completely to the state’s Mormon population, it could be attributed to the state’s most politically conservative demographic.

According to GALLUP, 46 percent of Republicans refuse to take the vaccine, compared to only 6% of Democrats. According to Matt Harris, a Mormon history professor at Colorado State University Pueblo, that small group of people could be church members who are defying the First Presidency’s demands.

“It’s simple for Latter-day Saints now to believe the election was rigged or that vaccines are wicked because they’ve grown accustomed to these conspiracy theories over the years,” Harris says. This is a condensed version of the information.