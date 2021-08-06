Using electricity, a man creates an incredible portrait of Nikola Tesla.

A video has gone viral showing a highly amazing portrait of inventor Nikola Tesla, but the technology used to create it has been criticized for being unsafe, following several accounts of occurrences resulting in death. It should go without saying, but this should not be attempted at home.

Artist Zack Smithey originally posted his fractal wood burning rendition of Tesla to TikTok, but it was then transferred to Reddit on Thursday, where it received over 14,000 votes.

One person commented, “That’s simply fantastic.”

Smithey applied the method to the wood to produce lightning-like burns in the shape of Tesla’s face. Tesla (1856-1943) was a world-renowned Serbian-American engineer and physicist who, among other things, designed the first alternating current motor, electronic oscillators, and the Tesla coil, a high-voltage transformer.

In his Colorado laboratory, he once created man-made lightning with flashes measuring 41 meters (135 feet).

One user commented, “They better be utilizing AC [alternating current]to make this.” Smithey verified that he didn’t utilize AC because the approach doesn’t work with it in a comment.

Another commenter joked, “If the guy utilized DC [direct current]to make the painting, Tesla would be rolling over in his grave.”

Although Smithey’s image has been hailed for its precision and originality online, fractal burning has sparked alarm in the comments. The woodturning industry is strongly opposed to the procedure due to its extremely high danger concerns.

Applying an electrically conductive solution to wood before applying high voltage electricity with two probes is the process of fractal wood burning. The voltage then burns its way into the wood, causing the lightning-like marks to appear.

It may appear cool, but it is extremely deadly, with even the most skilled woodworkers reporting death. The American Association of Woodturners has gone so far as to outright prohibit the practice.

Smithey confirmed in a remark, “I got zapped twice (very somewhat annoying) but it wasn’t a full-power jolt.”

The generators utilized in the exercise have active electrical components and are dangerous to handle, whether they’re homemade screwdrivers like Smithey’s. This is a condensed version of the information.