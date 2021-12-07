Using a GPS tracking device, a teenager apprehends a family package thief.

Thanks to the creative efforts of a tech-savvy kid, police have captured a suspected package thief who was duped into allegedly taking a package that, unbeknownst to him, contained a GPS monitoring device.

According to Fox 13, numerous shipments carrying hundreds of dollars’ worth of things were stolen from outside Justin Bankhead’s home in Orem, Utah.

On Thursday, November 25, the alleged burglar was seen on camera removing one package containing a white SMEG coffee machine from his front porch at 5:19 a.m.

Bankhead posted video of the incident to Facebook, along with a $500 prize for anyone who could assist him figure out who took the item from outside his house.

Cody, his 14-year-old son, became interested at that point. Cody told Fox 13: “I didn’t care until I heard about the bounty.”

He instantly got to work setting up a trap for any would-be thief.

Outside the family’s home, a box was placed on the same porch. This time, though, it was accompanied by a pleasant surprise: a GPS tracking gadget.

The Bankheads’ security camera showed a man driving up to the house again early Monday morning before fleeing with the cardboard box.

When Cody learned the package containing the GPS monitoring device had been taken, he alerted his father, who called the cops.

Officers from Provo Police were able to make an arrest quickly after receiving the tracking information, and the suspect was then transported to Orem Police.

When Justin returned to Facebook, he published a video of the suspected thief swiping the item and then being apprehended.

He scribbled, "NAILED IT!" "Another item was stolen from our porch this morning, but this time Cody included a tracker in the package, and we were able to catch the culprit!! Cody has just made a $500 profit!!! Yes, please!"

Later, Justin told Fox 13 that he hopes their story serves as a cautionary tale.