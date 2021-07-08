Use this online simulator to try to spend Elon Musk’s $160 billion fortune.

Spending Elon Musk’s money may appear to be a simple—and enjoyable—task, but an online simulator has proved that it is not.

Musk’s net worth is estimated to be over $160 billion by Forbes, making him the world’s second richest person behind Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos.

Could you squander such a large sum of money? Nino Trivelli, an Italian web designer, encourages you to test his shopping simulator “Spend Elon Musk’s Fortune.”

The criteria are less stringent than those set for Richard Pryor in Brewster’s Millions, in that you are allowed to collect assets, but the stakes are enormous.

A $299 Nintendo Switch is the cheapest item on Trivelli’s list, while a $3 billion NFL team is the most costly.

Other alternatives include the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, which is estimated to be worth $869 million, a $300 million mega-yacht, or a $2.4 million lifetime of eating out.

You won’t be able to pay in Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, but you will receive a paper receipt at the end—in case you want to return anything, of course.

“Musk has often stated that he plans to sell most of his possessions, so I thought it was great for this modest project,” said Trivelli, who created the site to practice his coding and web development abilities.

In June, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said that he had sold seven of his houses to his 57.9 million Twitter followers.

He had posted a year before about his intention to “sell practically all tangible possessions.” “I think possessions kind of weigh you down,” he said on Joe Rogan’s show in May 2020. They’re a bit of an attack vector, don’t you think?”

Trivelli posted his simulator to Reddit’s “Internet Is Beautiful” group, where it received over 8,000 votes in less than a day. In the comments, users also shared their methods for blowing billions.

“If you spend it on ‘regular’ apartments, vehicles, and TVs, it can take hours,” Trivelli remarked.

One Redditor’s successful strategy included purchasing 172 Mona Lisas, among other gems. He didn’t say how he planned to accomplish this.

As this example demonstrates and as several users have pointed out, the simulator isn’t completely accurate. Musk would be obliged to pay taxes if he liquidated all of his assets. Technicalities, on the other hand, aren’t as vital when you’re. This is a condensed version of the information.