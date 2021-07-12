US Warns of Sanctions Over Ethnic Cleansing in Ethiopia, Myanmar, and South Sudan

On Monday, the US State Department presented its annual report to Congress on genocide and crimes prevention, reiterating claims of genocide against China for mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims and warning six other countries of possible sanctions over ethnic cleansing.

Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar, and South Sudan, according to the Biden administration, could suffer consequences for activities against ethnic groups in wars in which they are involved. In March, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told Congress that Eritrea and Ethiopia were committing “ethnic cleansing” in Ethiopia’s western Tigray area by cracking down on opposition.

Since then, the administration has sought the complete departure of Eritrean military from Tigray and has imposed travel restrictions on some officials.

The messages were delivered as part of the State Department’s yearly report to Congress on genocide and crimes prevention, which requires the federal government to detail steps it is taking to prevent and stop such acts in other countries.

It stated, “This government will defend and safeguard human rights around the world, and acknowledges that preventing atrocities is a key national security priority and a core moral responsibility.”

The report also highlighted deteriorating conditions in South Sudan, where the government “has perpetrated extrajudicial killings, including ethnic-based civilian killings, widespread sexual violence, and the use of food as a weapon of war,” according to the report.

It stated, “Those responsible for human rights atrocities in South Sudan must be held accountable.”

According to the article, the United States continues to feel that China’s activities against the Uyghurs amount to “genocide.” That judgment, along with a determination that Myanmar was committing “ethnic cleansing” against Rohingya Muslims in its northern Rakhine state, was originally disclosed by former President Donald Trump’s government.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed the previous administration’s claim that “the People’s Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs, who are predominantly Muslim, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang,” according to the report.

According to the report, these crimes include imprisonment, torture, forced sterilization, and persecution. President Joe Biden’s government has also carried out and expanded on Trump-era penalties for the alleged atrocities, according to the report.

