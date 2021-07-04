Upon launch, the Trump-friendly Gettr app was marred by porn, hacked accounts, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Gettr, a pro-Trump social media platform, had a bumpy start this weekend with its formal launch.

The Twitter-style site, helmed by former senior Trump adviser Jason Miller, began on Sunday and is being marketed as an anti-censorship platform for conservative viewpoints.

However, as soon as the platform went live, it ran into a slew of issues. Gettr was briefly hacked on Sunday, and the accounts of its most popular verified users were targeted, including numerous former Trump advisors. The official Gettr support page was also hacked.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former senior White House advisor Steve Bannon, representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene, and the pro-Trump media portal Newsmax were among the accounts compromised.

According to Insider, each of the accounts was hacked with the same message: “@JubaBaghdad was here 🙂 free palestine.” According to the news outlet, the accounts were first hacked about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, and most of them were restored to their prior status by 10:00 a.m.

In reaction to the attack, Gettr’s CEO, Miller, stated that the problem had been rapidly resolved and that more than 500,000 people had already joined up for the new platform.

“You know you’re upsetting things when they chase you down. In a couple of minutes, the problem was discovered and fixed, and all the invader managed to do was change a few user names,” Miller said in a statement.

The attack on Sunday, however, was not Gettr’s only problem. On Saturday, after the platform’s first welcoming message, the site was also overrun with obscene photographs and GIFs. According to Mother Jones, users bombarded that post and others with explicit hentai movies and images of Hillary Clinton’s visage pasted onto a woman’s bare body.

According to Kotaku, the network has also been filled with “furry porn,” lefty memes, and photographs of old guys in their underpants. Users reported anime memes and photographs of Sonic the Hedgehog up to various antics, including crushing a man with his foot, using the QAnon hashtag.

Gettr does not appear to screen out nude photographs or other content this weekend, unlike other social networking networks. In its terms of service, the platform counts freedom of speech as one of its “fundamental values.” This is a condensed version of the information.