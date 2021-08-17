Updates on Tropical Storm Grace and Hurricane Henri’s Paths as the Storms Grow Stronger

As it continues to make its way through the Caribbean, Storm Grace has been categorized as a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Henri strengthens in the Atlantic.

According to a National Hurricane Center advisory, Tropical Storm Grace was upgraded from a tropical depression on Tuesday morning, with wind speeds of up to 45 mph observed (NHC).

The storm is forecast to pass over Haiti on Tuesday morning before moving into Cuba and Jamaica in the afternoon, with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issuing a Tropical Storm Warning for the latter, up from a Tropical Storm Watch.

When tropical storm conditions are likely somewhere in the predicted area within 36 hours, a Tropical Storm Warning is issued, while a Tropical Storm Watch is issued when the criteria are possible.

Grace has already had an impact on Haiti during the last few days, but the worst of the storm is on its way to a region still recuperating from the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the Caribbean nation on Saturday.

Jerry Chandler, the chief of Haiti’s civil protection organization, told CNN on Sunday that he’s “worried about the oncoming storm as it can exacerbate the situation for us,” after the country’s earthquake the day before killed almost 1,500 people.

The storm is predicted to dump five to ten inches of rain on Haiti on Tuesday, potentially causing flash flooding and mudslides, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Parts of Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands are forecast to receive three to six inches of rain through Wednesday before the storm moves on to Mexico later in the week.

Grace is forecast to impact the Mexican coast on Wednesday before moving through the country until Friday, according to a graphic released by the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center issued a Hurricane Watch for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cabo Catoche to Punta Allen on Tuesday morning, citing the possibility of hurricane conditions when Grace impacts Mexico later this week.

Grace is one of three storms being tracked right now. This is a condensed version of the information.